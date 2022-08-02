The chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has disclosed that the suspect in the murder of a Nigerian in Italy, Mr. Ogochukwu Alika, has been arrested by the Italian Police and is expected to be charged to court .

A statement issued on Tuesday by Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the Commission, noted that the NiDCOM boss confirmed that the Italian police was working and cooperating with the Nigerian Mission in Italy to ensure justice is done and the culprit face the consequences he deserves.

Also, the Nigerian Mission is requesting that the Italian government provides Mrs. Alika, the widow, a good job to cater for the rest of the family, being the family’s bread winner now, the statement said.

Dabiri-Erewa also thanked the Nigerian community in Italy, various organisations and individuals in Italy who have rallied round to support and raise funds for the late Alika’s family since his death.

The late Mr. Ogochukwu Alika was a physically-challenged Nigerian street vendor, allegedly beaten to death by an Italian man, using the clutches of Mr. Alika in Italy.

Meanwhile, Dabiri-Erewa equally gave an update on the gruesome murder of two young Nigerians, Tosin Amos Arowoshegbe and Chibueze Momoh, who were shot dead at a Canadian nightclub, while working as guards.

The NiDCOM chairman said that Canadian authorities have identified a suspect and were working to get to the cause of the unfortunate incident.