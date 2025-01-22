The driver of a petrol tanker lost his life while his assistant, popularly known as ‘Motor Boy’ was rescued by men of the Oyo State Fire Service along Iwo – Ojoo Road in Ibadan, the state capital.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday also saw the men of the Service averting a major fire disaster that could have affected residential buildings.

Director of Operations of the agency, I.A. Adeleke who confirmed the incident said the driver was recovered from the fire, while the ‘motor boy’ was rescued alive and conveyed to the University College Hospital (UCH) for treatment.

Adeleke said the petrol tanker was razed by the devastating fire, while other two trucks and vehicles’ parts at the scene of the inferno were saved by the agency’s personnel.

He disclosed that the accident occurred when the trailer tanker carrying PMS lost control while on motion, hitting two other trucks at the front.

Adeleke added that the two vehicles somersaulted into a nearby ditch and subsequently exploding into flames.

He added that prompt response by the agency’s personnel averted fire disaster considering that the trailer was loaded with petroleum content at the time of the incident.

“The unfortunate incident was reported at exactly 02::45hrs on Wednesday 22nd January, 2025 through telephoning and Mr. Akinbantan, that petrol tanker was on fire infront of Honourable Fijabi House, Agbowo, Ojoo/ Iwo road, Ibadan.

“The fire personnel led by ACFS Ogunkanbi was promptly deployed to the scene of the incident and arrived on time.

“On arrival, we met three trucks, about 20 metres distance apart to one another involved at the fire accident.

“We swiftly swung into action and we made a fire cover by applying chemical compound and curtailed the fire from spreading to the nearby residential area”, he said.