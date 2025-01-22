Students of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday staged a peaceful protest over the 82-day power outage at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan.

The students staged the protest early Wednesday morning to express their dissatisfaction with the situation at the hospital.

UCH is the teaching hospital where medical students from the University of Ibadan are trained.

The teaching hospital has been experiencing power outage since last year due to debts owed to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

The distribution company disconnected the power supply to the hospital in March 2024 following unpaid electricity bills.

IBEDC also disconnected the hospital’s power supply in November 2023 for the same reason.

It was gathered that the power supply had still not been restored.

The protesting students were led by the President of the university’s Students’ Union, Bolaji Aweda, who stated that students of the institution have been directly affected.

“We are protesting against what is happening. And, of course, our students are affected.

“For 82 days, there has been no light at UCH, and this is due to the inability of UCH to pay its electricity bill to IBEDC.

“IBEDC has demanded that UCH settle must its debt before they will restore power,” he said.