The Petroleum Products Monitoring Committee (PPMC) set up by Governor Umo Eno to ensure sanity in the petroleum subsector has begun clampdown on sector operators under the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) in Akwa Ibom State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that this followed the refusal of filling station owners and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) dealers to bring down the fuel price to normal with the drop in depot price.

Besides, the taskforce team led by a former House of Assembly member, Obong Godwin Ekpo, frowned at series of complaints arising from other unwholesome and sharp practices including under-dispensing of fuel to product adulteration, especially in Eket local government area of the state.

Consequently, the taskforce has expressed displeasure over unstable price of petrol in the Eket axis where some marketers sell petrol at N1,200 per litre, an act Ekpo, described as “wickedness and lack of conscience.”

Addressing the petroleum marketers and station managers operating in Eket LGA, Hon. Ekpo, pointed out that the lamentations of the people on re-adjustment of metres, unstable price of petrol in the area and the brisk businesses by the end users informed the Committee’s decision for the interface.

He, therefore, called for the correction of the anomalies, especially demanding for reduction of the current fuel price as the depot price of the product had come down.

Ekpo, who reminded them that haphazard adjustments of fuel pump by marketers was a criminal offence, warned that his Committee “will not tolerate under-dispensing because it is unfair to cheat.”

“There had been petitions about petroleum marketers in Eket adjusting their pumps and selling above N1,190. Some of you are selling N1,200 and still adjust your pumps, it amounts to criminality.

“It is unfair for someone to buy 20 litres of fuel and realised that the measurement is 16.5 liters; it is not fair, you must be liberal in your money making approach, you must not be seen as adding injury to pains, already there is hunger in the land, be considerate,” he said.

Ekpo further explained that his Committee’s target was to restore stability and sanity to the sector, noting that the demand for the re-adjustment of metres and reversal of price are aimed at giving reliefs to the end users who are already facing hardship, and called for their co-operation as enforcement is underway.

“We are not fixing price for you but we are appealing to you to reduce your price for the end users to have a relief since the product price has gone down at the depots. Have human face and bring down your price,” he charged the independent marketers.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Petroleum Matters, Sir Victor Etefia, expressed dissatisfaction with the attitude of petroleum marketers in Eket, saying the illegalities in the sector will not be tolerated, and urged marketers to “work with guided template and managerial deregulation in rendering services to the public.

“Tell your directors that I have said two things today, guided template and managerial deregulation. When the product price is high, we all share, and when the price is low, we should share by reducing your pump price,” he stressed.