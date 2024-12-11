Team Itsekiri on Sunday emerged victorious during the Delta State Ethnic Peace and Unity Cup defeating Ndokwa East United 3-1 in the final match held at Baptist High School Field, Orerokpe Town.

The highly anticipated match began with intense pressure from both teams, with team Itsekiri (Ugbomarun Fc) broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a stunning goal from their star striker, Ekpeto Udubosi.

Ndokwa East United equalized just before halftime through a penalty kick converted by their captain, Okoro Blessing.

In the second half, Team Itsekiri regained their momentum, scoring two more goals from Omatseye Eriyo and Ebiwei Gbenedio in the 60th and 80th minutes, respectively.

Despite a spirited effort, Ndokwa East United couldn’t bridge the gap, ultimately conceding defeat.

In the third-place match, Team Urhobo (Udu United FC) secured a walkover victory against Team Isoko, who failed to show up for the game.

This outcome automatically awarded Team Urhobo third place in the tournament.

Team Itsekiri received a cash prize of ₦2 million, a trophy, and gold medals. Ndokwa East United secured ₦1.5m and silver medals, while Team Urhobo received ₦1m and bronze medals. The most valuable goalkeeper award went to Ekpeto Udubosi of Team Itsekiri. Team Isoko (Winsome FC) was disqualified and banned from participating in the tournament for the next edition.

The organiser and National Coordinator of CEPEJ, Comrade Mulade Sheriff, praised the teams for their sportsmanship and commended the tournament’s success in promoting ethnic harmony.

“The Delta State Ethnic Peace and Unity Cup aims to promote unity, peaceful coexistence, and cultural understanding among the diverse ethnic groups in Delta state.

“This event has strengthened our bond and showcased the rich cultural heritage of Delta State,” he said.

The tournament featured teams representing various ethnic groups, showcasing their skills and fostering camaraderie.