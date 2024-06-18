Ad

Youths from some local government areas in Rivers State yesterday occupied entrances of some council secretariats, following the expiration of the three-year tenure of the chairmen and councillors.

Some council chairmen, including Dr. Samuel Nwanosike, Dr. Chidi Lloyd and Hon. Obarimate Ollor of Ikwerre, Emohua and Eleme LGAs had vowed not to leave office after the expiration of their tenure.

The trio argued that their decision was based on the fact that the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly extended their stay in office by six months.

However, LEADERSHIP observed that youths of Degema, Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru councils blocked the main entrances of their respective council secretariats despite yesterday and tomorrow’s public holidays.

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Boma Goodhead was seen supervising the blockade of the main entrance of Asari-Toru LGA secretariat at Buguma.

A visit to Port Harcourt City and Ogu/Bolo LGAs showed heavily armed policemen guarding the entrance of the respective council secretariats.

Meanwhile, despite the expiration of their tenure as council chairmen, Lloyd has announced that his administration will begin the distribution of farming equipment to farmers across the 14 wards in the local government area from Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at the council secretariat in Emohua.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, he said the gesture is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, to enhance agriculture and ensure food security.

The local government chairman stated that the Tuesday distribution will be for farmers from ward 1 to 7, while wards 8 to 14 will have their turn on Wednesday the 19th.

Last week, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Hamma Barka, rejected the lawmakers’ request to vacate a Rivers State High Court order empowering Governor Siminalayi Fubara-backed lawmakers to continue with legislative business in the state assembly.

The appeal was filed by a former speaker of the assembly, Martin Amaewhule and 24 others against the Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo and five others.