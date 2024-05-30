Ad

The government of Thailand has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for mounting a vigorous fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria, a development that has positively impacted the image of the country in the international community.

NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi said in a statement that the commendation was given by the Charge d’affaires/Deputy Head of Mission of the Royal Thai Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Kriwat Pharmorabuta, who was accompanied by a counsellor, Mr. Perapol Berananda, during a courtesy visit to the chairman/chief executive of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd).

While acknowledging the inspiring leadership Marwa has provided the NDLEA in the last three years, the envoy said, “I have good news that I received as we speak. Before, there were around 800 prisoners from Nigeria in Thai prisons, but right now, the number has decreased greatly; it is less than 200.

“That means it’s very difficult now for them to get out with the drugs. So, I congratulate you and the Nigerian people. I feel pleased because I am a diplomat in Nigeria, and so I love not only my country but also Nigeria because Nigeria is my second home. So, when I receive good news like this, I feel very happy.”

Regarding the ongoing collaboration between the Thai embassy and NDLEA on visa clearance, Pharmorabuta said his government seeks to strengthen the partnership. The embassy relies more on NDLEA visa clearance to issue Thai visas to any Nigerian travelling to Thailand from anywhere in the world because the agency usually does a thorough job on the important travel document.

“I would like to thank Your Excellency and inform you that the government of Thailand gives more importance to the certificate of NDLEA of Nigeria before issuing visas. There may be some other criteria and some other qualifications that they might need, but I think it’s not the priority; the priority document that the government of Thailand needs is the certificate from NDLEA.

“So, it means that if a Nigerian has the NDLEA Certificate, the correct one in their hands, 90- 95 percent assurance is guaranteed that they can receive the visas to enter the kingdom of Thailand. So, I would like to thank you very much and to inform you that I’m very pleased that our team, my delegation, and your delegation can know each other so that we can coordinate well in subsequent works,” the envoy said.