The governing board members of the prestigious ‘The Delborough Lagos’ have attributed the landmark successes recorded by the hospitality brand since inception to the quality of the selected board members.

The highly profiled members who disclosed this in separate interviews with journalists during its second board meeting in Lagos on Friday, noted that ‘The Delborough Lagos’ was not a one-man business, hence the assurance on sustaining the high standard they unveiled during the commissioning ceremony on Saturday, December 2, 2023, stressing that the hotel will continue to answer to its slogan, ‘Ultimate Sophistication’ in service delivery and redefining hospitality in Africa.

The highly placed members that constitute the governing board are headed by a first-class monarch, the Obi of Onitsha (Agbogidi), Nnaemeka Alfred Uzochukwu Achebe.

The board members include His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland); Prof. Chief Mike A.A. Ozekhome, SAN; Usman Alkali Baba; Arc. Dns. Yemisi Suswam; Mrs Olajumoke Benson; H.E. Dr. Valentine Ozigbo; Matt Aikhionbare, and Dr. Linus Idahosa.

During the their meeting, the chairman of the board, His Royal Majesty Achebe proudly announced that within the first year of operation, ‘The Delborough Lagos’ offering luxury services and redefining hospitality had hosted over 16 serving and former presidents from across African continent, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Princess Meghan and other diplomats from across the world.

Addressing the press, the Board chairman said, “The meeting was aimed at reviewing the business operations of the hotel and also to set targets for future operations. Our plan is to be the first choice of hospitality in Nigeria, Africa and the whole world at large.

“The security is top notch, the attention to details and the sophisticated state of the art facilities make the difference in The Delborough Lagos. We are out to do something different and try to beat global hospitality standards.

“We are proud to disclose that in less than a year, The Delborough had attracted 16 presidents, Prime Ministers, State governors, lawmakers from across the Africa continent, international characters, global icons, business leaders, diplomats, UN and AU executives.”

The Managing Director of The Delborough Lagos, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, while speaking on plan to duplicate the brand elsewhere, disclosed that the management had received many requests from different African presidents, asking for the replication of the luxury brand in their respective countries and said that the board was considering the requests.

He further revealed that the only one focus they have was to export hospitality to the world while confirming that the goal would be vigorously pursued to the letter.

Also speaking on The Delborough Lagos brand, Prof. Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN said, “We have successfully redefined the hospitality industry. We have made Nigeria to be “a go to” destination; a one-stop place to be in, by being hosted by The Delborough which is not just a hotel but a therapeutic center; a place you go to and if you were unwell before, you suddenly feel well by the ambience, special care that the staff give to you by the share comfort that is accorded you by the share hospitality giving to you as a home away from a home.

“It has made Nigeria look good before international circles. That is why we believe that we can even export the hospitality industry to the world which we are now poised to do.

“Because we have shown that a blackman can do it; we have shown that a Nigerian can do it; we have shown that youths being led by Dr Stanley Uzochukwu can do it. We have been able to demonstrate that hospitality can be home grown indigenously like we have done here.

“We tell the world to come to The Delborough and that is why you see presidents from the world, Prime Ministers, Kings and Queens like Prince Harry and Princess Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, diplomats, many governors, international figures, global icons have all been here and they all have one good story or the other to tell. So we believe that The Delborough Lagos is the place to come.”

Dr Linus Idahosa on his part said, “The Delborough is a brand that is heavily focused on the demonstration of excellence in everything that it represents at a time when most times we compromise on quality of service and a number of things that should help us compete with brands internationally.

“You will not find a board in this country that is as remarkable as the thought that has gone into the constitution of The Delborough board; the thought that has gone into the investment in the human capital of quality of staff that you see here; the ability to demonstrate excellence in the service; the use of technologies to provide personalized services and experiences for all the quests that are coming into this hotel. These are what have set this brand apart. And to note that all these are happening within one year, it’s a fit that is really worth celebrating.

“Being able to do that and at the same time attract the type of people – presidents, world leaders, global entrepreneurs and business moguls have made this place a first choice of leaving whenever they are in the country. It goes to tell you that all the things you see happening here are the products of a set heart towards redefining what hospitality should be not just on the continent of Africa but across the world.”