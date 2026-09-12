President Bola Tinubu has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, on his 74th birthday and 23rd anniversary on the throne.

In a statement he signed yesterday, President Tinubu congratulated the monarch ahead of his birthday and anniversary on September 12.

The president described Alhaji Abubakar as a monarch in whom “royalty finds grace, integrity, and discipline.”

Tinubu also commended the Etsu Nupe for his service to Nigeria in the army, noting that he rose to the rank of Brigadier-General before ascending the throne of his forebears.

The president said Nigeria was fortunate to have royal fathers like the Etsu Nupe, whom he described as “the bastions of peace, unity, and progress in their domains and beyond.”

He commended the traditional ruler for his patriotic service to the nation and leadership within the country’s traditional institutions.

Tinubu also thanked the monarch for his contributions to nation-building and his continuous efforts to ensure peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“As His Majesty celebrates this special day, I pray that Almighty Allah will grant him continued good health and keep his reign over the Nupe Kingdom peaceful and prosperous,” the president said.