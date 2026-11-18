The Dan Ruwatan Gwandu of Kebbi State and Dallatun Bagudo, Alhaji Idris Shu’aibu Dogaro, has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the operationalisation of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port.

Dogaro also praised the President for what he described as a successful campaign visit to Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

In a statement issued to journalists after Tinubu’s rally at the Haliru Abdu Township Stadium, the traditional title holder said the President’s visit demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to the development of Kebbi State.

He attributed the large turnout at the rally to the people’s appreciation of the administration’s policies and developmental initiatives.

Dogaro described the approval of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port as a major step towards unlocking Kebbi State’s commercial, agricultural and cross-border trade potential.

He said the project would attract local and foreign investments while creating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

The traditional title holder also expressed appreciation for Tinubu’s assurances on critical road infrastructure, particularly the Kalgo-Bunza corridor and roads linking neighbouring border communities.

He said the President had also pledged to consider the broader infrastructure demands presented by Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris.

Dogaro further commended the President’s commitment to addressing economic and social challenges through interventions aimed at improving food affordability, increasing farmers’ incomes, expanding access to quality education and upgrading healthcare facilities.

He urged traditional institutions, community leaders, youths and other residents of Kebbi State to support the Tinubu administration and the state government in their efforts to promote peace and economic development.

The Tsamiya Inland Dry Port is expected to strengthen trade activities in the state, particularly cross-border commerce, given Kebbi’s proximity to neighbouring countries.