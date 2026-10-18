Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done more to fix Nigeria than previous presidents in the past 16 years, saying the administration’s tough economic policies are necessary to address longstanding national challenges and reposition the country for sustainable growth.

Dafinone made the declaration on Saturday in Ughelli, Delta State, during a consultation meeting with youth leaders from 250 communities in Ughelli South and Udu Local Government Areas, where he mobilised support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The senator acknowledged that some of Tinubu’s policies had brought hardship to Nigerians but maintained that the decisions were necessary to confront longstanding national problems and put the country on the path to economic recovery and lasting prosperity.

He expressed confidence that the policies would eventually produce positive results, urging Nigerians to remain patient as the administration worked to stabilise the economy and improve living conditions.

Addressing the 2027 elections, Dafinone commended Tinubu and Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for what he described as their commendable performance, arguing that continuity and political cooperation were essential to sustaining development.

He said both leaders were delivering on their responsibilities, adding that the principle of not changing a winning team should guide political decisions ahead of the elections.

The lawmaker urged youth leaders from the 250 communities to support APC candidates at all levels, including the presidential, governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly elections.

According to him, political alignment between the federal and state governments and elected representatives would improve the chances of attracting infrastructure projects, employment opportunities and other development initiatives to Urhobo communities.

Dafinone cautioned the Urhobo people against directing their political support towards opposition parties, arguing that the ethnic nationality stood to benefit more from effective representation and cooperation with the federal and state governments.

Speaking on his re-election bid, the senator appealed to constituents in Ughelli South, Ughelli North and Udu Federal Constituency to return him to the Senate, saying his experience and growing influence in the National Assembly would strengthen his ability to attract more dividends of democracy to the area.

He maintained that returning him as a ranking senator, with the support of Tinubu and Oborevwori, would enhance his capacity to facilitate federal projects, youth empowerment programmes and other development interventions across Delta Central.

Dafinone reaffirmed his commitment to effective representation, insisting that the interests of the Urhobo people remained central to his legislative priorities.

He said, “Urhobo comes first, and I will never allow Urhobo to be shortchanged. The development of the Urhobo Nation is paramount to me.”

The senator urged the youth leaders to remain united and actively participate in the political process, describing grassroots mobilisation as critical to achieving the development aspirations of Delta Central ahead of the 2027 elections.

He also challenged the youth leaders to disregard allegations by his political opponents that he was attempting to relocate projects designated for Urhobo communities to other areas.

Describing the allegations as false, Dafinone said his upbringing and commitment to the Urhobo people made such an action unthinkable.

According to him, “My father worked and fought for the Urhobo Nation, and he brought me up very well. Urhobo blood flows through my veins, so how is it possible for me to relocate a project in Orogun, Urhoboland, to another place? Please ignore lies told by my opponents who believe that politics is all about propaganda.”

Also speaking at the meeting, the member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Francis Waive, urged the community youth leaders to continue supporting the APC, predicting that the party and Tinubu would win the 2027 elections.

Waive warned that voting for another party could deprive the communities of development opportunities, arguing that political cooperation with the president was necessary to secure projects and other benefits for the Urhobo people.

He said opposition lawmakers faced limitations in attracting development projects and other benefits when they were not aligned with the party controlling the federal government.

“As an opposition lawmaker at the national level, you cannot do much if you’re not on the side of the President, so don’t be deceived. APC will serve the Urhobo best interest,” he said.

Among the APC leaders at the event were Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Chief Adelabu Bodjor, Hon. Austine Ayemidejor, former Sapele Local Government Chairman, Chief Eugene Inoaghan, and the party’s candidate for Sapele State Constituency II, Hon. Ejiro Jamani, alongside other party leaders.