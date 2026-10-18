The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has suspended its two-week ultimatum given to the federal government following the release of funds for the payment of eight months’ arrears of the consolidated tertiary institutions’ salary structure owed to its members.

The ultimatum, which commenced on October 5, 2026, was suspended after the federal government approved and released the funds on October 7, 2026, according to a notice signed by SSANU national president, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim.

The union said its National Administrative Committee (NAC), acting on behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), decided in recognition of the government’s action and as part of efforts to maintain industrial harmony in Nigerian universities.

SSANU, however, urged the federal government to address other outstanding financial obligations owed to its members in federal universities, including one year of arrears on the 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary awards approved in 2023, as well as two months of withheld salaries from 2022.

The union also called on state governments that had yet to implement the 2026 agreement to do so and settle outstanding arrears owed to staff of state-owned universities.

It said the suspension of the ultimatum reflected its commitment to dialogue and constructive engagement with the government while pursuing the welfare and legitimate interests of its members.

SSANU further urged its members to communicate the union’s position and continue engaging relevant stakeholders to preserve industrial peace across the country’s universities.

The union maintained that resolving outstanding issues remained necessary to address its members’ concerns in both federal and state universities.

The notice reads, “The National Administrative Committee (NAC), acting on behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), wishes to formally inform and notify members of SSANU and the general public of its decision to suspend the ultimatum.

In recognition of this positive development and mutual understanding and good faith, the NAC, on behalf of NEC, has resolved to suspend the intended industrial action.

While acknowledging this development, the union urges the federal government to reciprocate this gesture by fulfilling all other outstanding demands, which include the release and payment of the one-year arrears of the 25 and 35 per cent salary award of 2023 and the two months of the 2022 withheld salaries.

The union remains committed to dialogue but expects the government to demonstrate the same level of goodwill by taking concrete steps towards resolving all outstanding issues affecting our members across the federal and state universities.”