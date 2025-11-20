President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the news of the passing of Olusegun Awolowo, the grandson of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Advertisement

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President described Segun Awolowo’s death at the age of 62, as unfortunate and a tragic loss “not only to the Awolowo family, but also to the entire country.”

Tinubu noted that the late Segun distinguished himself as a scion of the Awolowo family.

Advertisement

“Segun exemplified the Awolowo pedigree in appearance, character and demeanour. Like his grandfather, he was a lawyer committed to defending truth and justice.

“He made significant contributions to Nigeria. He served diligently as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council from 2013 to 2021, standing as the longest serving executive director of the agency in history,” the President said.

“My sympathy and condolences to his wife and children, the Awolowo family, and his mum, our own Sisi Abah Folawiyo.”

President Tinubu also commiserated with the governments and people of Ogun State, the entire South-West geopolitical zone, and Nigeria, “over this painful loss.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he prayed.