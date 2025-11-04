President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the current Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Enugu State, as a minister of the Federal Republic.

Tinubu’s request was conveyed in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary session.

“I am pleased to forward to the Senate the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, for confirmation as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the letter stated.

The President expressed hope that the Senate would give the nomination its “usual expeditious consideration.”

Following the reading of the letter, Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for immediate deliberation.