President Bola Tinubu has received in audience the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), H.E. Arsenio Dominguez, in Lagos, promising Nigeria’s maritime development.

Advertisement

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s maritime sector as a viable alternative to fossil energy. He noted that the recent signing of the National Maritime Policy was a deliberate step to entrench global best practices and strengthen the competitiveness of the Nigerian maritime industry.

In his remarks, the IMO Secretary-General commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for its remarkable achievements in maritime safety and security, particularly in safeguarding the Gulf of Guinea. He assured that the United Nations agency remained ready to collaborate with Nigeria in sustaining the recent successes recorded in the sector.

Advertisement

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, led the IMO Secretary-General and other industry leaders for the engagement.

They included the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Olufemi Oloruntola; Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola; MD of NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, and MD of NIWA, Bola Oyebamiji.