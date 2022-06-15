Former Abia State governor and current Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that the only option left for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is to go for a Muslim running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

There have been raging debate over who Tinubu and the APC should field as presidential running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Kalu, whose preferred presidential aspirant, Ahmad Lawan, lost the APC primary election, said Tinubu, a minority Muslim from the South cannot afford to pick a minority Christian from the North as a running mate.

“But you can also play Christian-Christian ticket depending on the scenario. Because if we don’t play the Muslim-Muslim ticket, we are in trouble,” Kalu said of the chances of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

“It will be difficult to win the election because the only thing left for Ahmed Tinubu today is to play Muslim-Muslim ticket,” Kalu added while speaking to members of the Senate Press Corps at the foyer of the White House section of the National Assembly complex on Wednesday.

“Well, I am very satisfied with the primary. Without that kind of primary, there would have been a lot of factions but today, the primary was very transparent, very open, people voted one by one.

“Although, in my own camp, we were not ready for the primary. We were ready for consensus. But when it came suddenly at the end, APC won. The winner was APC,” Kalu further started, adding that the next thing was to work for Tinubu and work for the APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.