The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that its troops deployed at Durbunde in Takai local government area (LGA) of Kano State have arrested a 35-year-old high-profile kidnapper, Isah Abdul.

A statement by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, said Abdul was arrested on Monday, February 19, 2024, at about 6.30pm in a well-coordinated operation following credible intelligence on the hideout of the notorious kidnapper and his boys.

He said Isah Abdul and his boys had been responsible for several kidnapping incidences in the area.

“Preliminary investigation has since revealed that Isah Abdul and his gang were responsible for the abduction of one Yakubu Ibrahim Tagaho, popularly known as “Sarkin Noman Gaya,” on 6 April 2023, from his residence in Tagaho Village in Takai Local Government Area.

“The victim was, however, released a month later after a ransom of N30,000,000=00 was collected. In December 2023, the same criminal abducted 2 sisters and 3 others in the same village and released them after collecting a huge ransom.

“He is also responsible for several other kidnapping activities as he has strong ties to other known kidnapping gangs like the Danbul Fulaku gang that also operates in Takai LGA,” he said.

The NAF spokesman added that Isa Abdul is currently in the custody of the Nigerian Air Force undergoing investigations and will soon be handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.