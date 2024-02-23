Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said despite military successes recorded, only good governance will defeat insurgency by winning the hearts and minds of the people.

The director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who made the assertion at a press conference in Abuja yesterday said troops killed 286 terrorists, arrested 244 and rescued 122 hostages in one week.

He said troops also arrested 83 suspected oil thieves and recovered stolen crude worth N2,565,479,720.

Buba added that the troops recovered 587 assorted weapons and 7,943 assorted ammunitions within the period under review.

General Buba said while the achievements were indicative of troops recorded successes week in and week out in the ongoing counters insurgency across the country, „the classic principle of counterinsurgency is that you cannot win this kind of war militarily’’ .

He said, “We have eliminated several terrorists, their leaders and commanders. Troops are continually going after the terrorists and dislodging them from their hideouts. In spite of all these, it would appear that there is more to be done to win this war outside the use of military pressure.

“ Accordingly, we must now win this war by changing the conditions that make the insurgents willing to fight. We must also win the war by increasing support for the government at various levels through heart and mind projects indicative of good governance.’’

The director said the country was in a difficult moment and urged Nigerians to realise that tough times do not last, but tough people do.

“As a people, we are renowned for our pride in being tough and resilient. There is no better time to manifest these qualities in us in overcoming the pains of today, in order for the gains of tomorrow. I dare say that, this too shall pass.

„The time is ripe for patriotic and well-meaning citizens to contribute alternative ideas on ways to make a difference in turning the situation around. Collaborative effort is essential at this time. Simply put, we are one people, one nation and one destiny,“ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving a breakdown of the exploits within the week, he said troops recovered 207 AK47 rifles, 56 locally fabricated guns, 17 pump action guns, 10 locally fabricated pistols, 22 dane guns, one FN rifle, six double barrel automatic pump action, two double barrel guns, two 36 hand grenades and 10 IEDs.

Other items recovered include: 4,088 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2,529 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 138 rounds of 9mm ammo, 39 rounds of 7.62mm refilled ammo, 331 P445 rounds of 7.62mm special, 180 rounds 5.5mm ammo, 2 PKT link of 7.62mm special, 445 live cartridges, 67 magazines, six HH radios,14 vehicles, 32 motorcycles, 34 mobile phones and the sum of N4,876,950.00 amongst other items.

Meanwhile in the Niger Delta, he said troops discovered and destroyed 74 illegal refining sites, 134 dugout pits, 79 boats,116 storage tanks,149 cooking ovens, one speedboat, 11 vehicles and eight motorcycles .

General Buba added that the troops recovered 2,947,770 litres of stolen crude oil, 251,800 litres of illegally refined AGO, 6,125 litres of DPK and 6,790 litres of PMS.