Troops of Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed four Boko Haram terrorists in Walo (Gashigar) and Kudagurgu (South of Malam Fatori) in Northern Borno State.

A statement by Chief of Military Public Information, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi said the troops recovered lethal weapons from the terrorists.

He said the troops killed two of the terrorists at Walo (Walada) during clearance operations to Gashigar.

The troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, and 29 rounds of 7.62-millimeter special ammunition.

In a similar vein, troops deployed in Malam Fatori killed two terrorists during a fighting patrol to Kudagurgu and recovered a significant cache of items, including IED-making materials, one AK-47 rifle, and three magazines.

Col. Abdullahi said the successful operations reflect the commitment and bravery of the Sector 3 MNJTF troops in their effort to totally defeat terrorism and create a peaceful environment in the Lake Chad Basin region.

“The recovery of lethal weapons and other terrorism materials demonstrates the dedication and effectiveness of the troops in ensuring the safety and security of the region” he added.

He reiterated that MNJTF remains resolute in its commitment to achieve its mandate.