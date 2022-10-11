Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredol, has identified true federalism as one of the strong pillars that can be used to build a prosperous nation, saying it would thrive of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, wins the 2023 General election.

According to Governor Akeredolu true federalism is important in a diverse nation like Nigeria and it will properly address the fundamentals of nationhood.

Speaking on the topic, “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Business of Nation Building”, during a Twitter Space session, Akeredolu assured Nigerians that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would bring a new vista into governance and ensure that true federalism thrives if voted into power.

Governor Akeredolu said the APC candidate understood the serious issues affecting the wellbeing of the country.

“If voted into government, Nigerians will see that we have someone in place who had gone through democratic tutelage. He has been governor. He led a party.

“Asiwaju has deep knowledge about the problems of this nation. He has been part of the struggle to ensure that democracy is enthroned and that a true federal system runs in the country,” Akeredolu said.

The governor recalled that Asiwaju Tinubu was part of the founders of NADECO and participated in the struggle that led to the return of civil democratic rule in the Fourth Republic.

He said: “Tinubu’s contributions in the NADECO struggle cannot be denied. As you know, when the 1993 presidential election was held, MKO Abiola was deemed to have won that election.

