US President Donald Trump has sparked reactions after making unusual remarks about Republican Senator Jon Husted’s physique during a campaign rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

Speaking at the rally on Monday, October 12, Trump recounted examining Husted’s body after learning about his former college football career.

“I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body. I didn’t know he was a great athlete,” Trump said.

He continued by describing how he looked at the senator’s body and hands, adding, “He’s got these like claws.”

The remarks drew laughter from the audience as Trump praised Husted’s athletic ability, which he said he learned about through former American football coach Jon Gruden, Husted’s former college teammate.

Husted, who played as a defensive back at the University of Dayton, was an All-American football player and recorded 17 interceptions during his college career, according to Trump’s account.

The rally was part of Trump’s campaign appearances in Ohio ahead of the November 3, 2026, midterm elections, where he was seeking support for Republican candidates, including Husted. The president’s comments have attracted media attention, with coverage focusing on his unusual description of the senator’s physique during a political event.