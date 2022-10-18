Union Bank of Nigeria has entered into the first banking partnership with telehealth services company, Mobihealth International to provide access to healthcare service for all Nigerians in a ceremony that was held at the United States Embassy in Abuja yesterday.

Founder and chief executive officer of Mobihealth, Dr Funmi Adewara said the aim is to provide everyone with timely access to quality and affordable healthcare working with healthcare providers from all over the world.

Adewara said with a minimum of N5000 subscription fee per annum, a patient can access the services of medical doctors including Orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeon on the platform regardless of the distance. Medical patients are not charged for using internet connectivity to operate on the platform, she said.

Speaking during the signing of the memorandum of understanding at the regional head office of Union Bank in Abuja, chief executive officer of Union Bank Mr Mudassir Amray said his bank is partnering Mobihealth to provide value addition for its customers by facilitating their access to quality health system at discounted prices.

“Mobihealth’s slate of round-the-clock digital medical solutions including telehealth and other healthcare-related services provides a unique opportunity for Union Bank to deliver on our vision to be a trusted partner for our customers as we look beyond traditional banking services to deliver more value, leveraging technology and digital platforms. We are excited that the exclusive partnership with Mobihealth will bring this innovation to our customers while also addressing a fundamental and critical need with access to improved and affordable healthcare,” Amray said.