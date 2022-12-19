President of the Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), Mr Olufemi Aduwo, yesterday, stated that an independent finding carried out by his organisation proved that the Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma is not opposed to the use of the innovative Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in 2023 general election, as being insinuated in some quarters.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) had alleged that there was a secret court action to stop the use of BVAS in the 2023 general election. The coalition, addressing a press conference in Abuja, through its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, claimed it was in possession of evidence to that effect.

It, however, did not disclose the plaintiff to the suit it claimed had been filed in a court in the South East region of the country. Aduwo in a statement at the weekend however frowned at the claim of the CUPP and stated that the Imo State governor could not have been the one fingered by the CUPP.

He added that having been a beneficiary of the Nigerian legal system, Uzodimma is at the forefront of ensuring democratic values are entrenched and as such, could never be averse to the use of BVAS in the 2023 election nor can he be making surreptitious moves to remove the INEC chairman.

The statement reads in parts: “Miffed by the alarm by the CUPP that there is an ongoing move to use the court in Owerri, Imo State to stop the use of BVAS in the 2023 elections and a plot to ensure the sack of the INEC Chairman, we at CCDI proceeded with an intelligent investigation to ascertain the veracity of the claim and puncture the lie that the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma was responsible for the ulterior action.

“Our findings however exonerated the Governor but however established that he is working towards strengthening the electoral process in the state by fostering a level playing ground for all parties in the state to participate in the general election.

“Having being a beneficiary of the judicial legal system, it is preposterous for some politicians to have imagined that the alleged court process must have been initiated by the Imo State Governor. This is a baseless accusation and we urge the public to ignore it as a figment of the people’s imaginations,” Aduwo stated.

He warned that careless, senseless and irresponsible statements must be checked to avert multi-dimensional crises, saying this could only be done if those found culpable are made to face the law either as individuals or groups.

He described as inflammatory a statement credited to CUPP spokesperson, adding that such development was worrisome. It said the statement was capable of promoting disaffection and causing chaos and ridicule judiciary as corrupt made up of men and women of impaired character. “We call on appropriate security agency to investigate the weighty allegations Ugochinyere made, because of the implications on our judiciary system,” he added.