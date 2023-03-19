There was noticeable voter apathy in the governorship and House of Assembly elections held yesterday in Kaduna State, just as Governor Nasir el-Rufai alleged intimidation of voters in Southern part of the state.

Unlike the presidential and National Assembly elections that recorded high turnout, many voters did not show up to vote yesterday.

Our correspondent who visited many polling units within Kaduna metropolis said despite early arrival of election materials most polling units were scanty.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai who alleged voter intimidation, however, commended INEC for commencing the elections in time.

El-Rufai while speaking with journalists after casting his vote at his polling unit said: “What I am seeing in the turnout is a little bit low compared to the presidential election. We already received reports of voter intimidation particularly in Southern Kaduna.

“INEC has done very well, in most of the polling units voting started 8-30 am, voting started on time, INEC has improved and I hope that the way they have started, they will end that way.

“The process was seamless, the BVAS identified me. Generally speaking, the process has been free across the state, except in Southern Kaduna where we got reports of intimidation. The security agencies are stepping into the situation with the robust security arrangement that we have put in place.

“We anticipated some level of violence but by the Grace of God, there is no report.”

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, a voter at the Narayi LEA polling unit in Chikun LGA, Mrs Margaret Auta, said people’s votes didn’t count at the last election, which was why they refused to come out and vote this time.

“I didn’t want to come out because INEC disappointed me at the presidential election but my neighbour persuaded me to come.

“I pray that this time around, BVAS would be able to transmit results electronically unlike what happened during the last election.

On his part, Malam Haruna Gau said; “There was low turnout of voters because materials arrived late during the presidential election so people decided to wait and allow election materials arrive before coming to the polling unit”.

However, in polling unit 041 Airport/LEA Kawo where the gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Senator Uba Sani voted, voters were sighted on the queue casting the votes.