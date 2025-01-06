The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has introduced an initiative to enable candidates to retake their West African Senior Secondary Examinations (WASSCE) papers as early as January and February 2025.

The Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, John Kapi, said in a statement that the initiative themed: “WASSCE PC1,” would allow students to re-sit specific subjects in January and February of 2025.

“Students who access their results now and realise they need to resit one or two papers have until 8th January to register online through our website or at WAEC-accredited internet cafés.

“The exams will take place from 24th January to 15th February 2025,” Kapi stated.

He further noted that students whose results have been canceled are also eligible to sit for the WASSCE PC1 exams, provided they have not been banned for malpractices.

The spokesman directed eligible candidates to register online via WAEC’s website or through accredited internet cafés.

He stressed that this approach ensures efficiency and accessibility for participants.

“Students can now avoid a year-long academic setback, thanks to this initiative,” he said.

He encouraged prospective candidates to take advantage of the registration period.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is a regional examination body established by law in 1952.

Its examinations are conducted in English-speaking West African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia.