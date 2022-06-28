Nigeria’s national women football team, Super Falcons, have landed in Rabat for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where they will camp for seven days before the crunch opening match of Group C against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana on Monday, July 4.

The delegation comprises 25 players; Head Coach Randy Waldrum; his American female assistant, Shirley and three Nigerian assistants- Ann Chiejine, Justine Madugu and Auwal Makwalla as well as the medical crew and backroom staff made the trip.

Randy Waldrum’s charges, who are looking to win a record-extending 10th title in Morocco, will face the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in their opening game before taking on Botswana on Thursday, July 7th and and Burundi on Sunday, July 10 respectively in the group phase..

The competition will run from July 2 to July 23.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has told the girls to win their 10th title in the tournament next month.

Pinnick spoke on Sunday night while hosting the nine-time champions to a special dinner in Lagos.

“There is not much for me to tell you about the need to go all out there and conquer; it is something you are used to because you have the spirit, the energy and the aura of champions. You have won this trophy nine times out of 11 and you have to go for the 10th with equal passion and desire.

“Surely, there will be teams that would believe they can topple you from your throne; from your position as champions. I have no doubt that you have the capacity to deal with every opposition and emerge champions once more.”

All four semi-finalists in Morocco will qualify to represent Africa at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand next year, with the fifth-place team handed an opportunity to also gain a place through a Playoff Tournament taking place early next year.