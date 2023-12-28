Man City erased a first-half deficit to claw back a crucial 3-1 victory against Everton in their Premier League return, sending a powerful message with Pep Guardiola’s quote taking centre stage: “We have standards to keep. That makes us have more responsibility so the standards cannot go down.”

The Citizens, trailing behind with Jack Harrison’s strike for Everton, unleashed a second-half blitz, showcasing their championship mettle. Phil Foden’s thunderbolt, Julian Alvarez’s penalty prowess, and Bernardo Silva’s opportunistic finish silenced the Goodison Park crowd, reminding everyone of City’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

Guardiola’s post-match words resonate strongly: “They (the players) showed again how special they are. We know after six games with just one win the people were asking, which is normal because it is all about results, but we are close.” The Catalan tactician, while acknowledging the recent dip in form, emphasised the unwavering pursuit of their lofty standards, a testament to City’s unwavering ambition.

This win, more than just three points, signifies a return to form for the champions. It reinforces their grip on fourth place, breathing down the necks of league leaders Liverpool. With an Erling Haaland-shaped hole yet to be filled, City’s collective resilience and attacking brilliance shone through tonight, hinting at a potential title charge in the second half of the season.

While City reignited their title dream, Chelsea snatched a late 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace thanks to Noni Madueke’s penalty heroics. Wolves feasted on Brentford, returning home with a resounding 4-1 win and pushing the Bees closer to the relegation zone.

But the night belonged to Manchester City. They roared back in typical City fashion, proving that even when challenged, their commitment to excellence remains constant. Guardiola’s stern reminder echoes: “We have standards to keep,” and tonight, they lived up to them in emphatic style.