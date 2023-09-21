The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Yush’au Ahmed, has said that the Scheme was intensifying efforts to ensure the release of the remaining five prospective Corps members abducted in Zamfara State.

Gen. Ahmed said three out of the eight prospective corps members abducted in August while on their way to the NYSC orientation camp in Sokoto State, had been released.

The Director General stated this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the released corps members had been redeployed to the FCT and given proper medical attention while security agencies, traditional and religious leaders were synergising to secure the release of the remaining five.

“We are making efforts to see that we get the children out of captivity. From all the signs we are receiving, we are hopeful we will get them as soon as possible.

“We have full synergy between the agencies. All these things, they work together. The only problem is information. Once information is out, we will have a seamless situation,” Ahmed said.

Ahmed also disclosed that there were plans to increase allowance of corps members but NYSC was waiting for the increase in minimum wage by the federal government.

The NYSC Director General sought trhe support of the National Assembly for the NYSC Trust Fund, which will enable the scheme empower corps members at the end of national service.

The Chairman, House Committee on Youth Development, Hon. Martins Esin (PDP, Akwa Ibom), expressed worry over the fate the of abducted prospective corps members.

Esin said the interface was to enable lawmakers get first-hand information on the situation of the prospective corps members in captivity.

“I am happy, we are happy with the work so far done on the release of those still in captivity, I like the engagements with sister agencies to secure them. Based on the interaction we have had, I am certain in my spirit that these prospective corps members will be reunited with their families.

“We are calling on all stakeholders to support the NYSC ensure the security of lives and property of corps members. Continue to be on the top of the situation but if we notice a derail, we will be the first to raise the red flag,” he said.

The Committee’s chairman urged the NYSC management to proactively come up with rehabilitation programme to take care of trauma that the kidnap victims may have suffered when released so that they could be properly reintegrated into the society.

Esin: “Before your camp, do your combing and raise flags so that corps members can know how to navigate going forward, so these things do not happen again.

“We will give you the backing legislative-wise to get this scheme forward, this is the best time to do so as we have a President that is a lover of youths and demonstrated in his appointments.”

The committee resolved that the management of NYSC should visit the families of the kidnap victims and brief them on the efforts made so far for the release of their children or wards.