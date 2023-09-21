The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has signed up to the United Nations Global Compact.

The development made NNPCL the first state-owned Oil Company in Africa to sign up to join the UN Global Compact, being the world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the the ongoing 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

This was disclosed on Thursday via NNPCL’s verified X account.

NNPCL wrote: “In a short ceremony on the sidelines of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s session during the Global Africa Business Initiative, @GlobalAfricaBiz, at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (#UNGA), GCEO NNPC Ltd, Mr. @MKKyari signed the Letter of Commitment, signifying @nnpclimited’s participation in the UN Global Compact, @globalcompact

“By this development, @nnpclimited became the first state-owned Oil Company in Africa to sign up to join the United Nations @globalcompact, world’s largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.”