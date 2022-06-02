A federal lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller, has explained that his decision not to return to the House for a second term was based on his consideration of other two local government areas of the constituency, who have never produced a representative for almost 16 years.

Hon. Peller, who holds the traditional title of ‘Ayedero of Yorubaland’, contested for the Oyo North senatorial ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-conducted primaries but lost to Kola Daisi.

However, in post on his social media handles on Thursday, titled “Why I Chose not to contest for House of Rep for second term,” the federal lawmaker wrote: “Many people wonder why I chose not to return to the House of Representatives for the second term. For the sake of integrity, my decision is based on my consideration of other local governments within my constituency- Kajola and Iwajowa who haven’t presented a representative for almost 16 years now. Returning to the House for the second term will mean denying them the opportunity to present a representative for twenty years.

“By 2023 when I will be completing my first term as a member of the House of Representatives, it will make it sixteen (16) uninterrupted years that Iseyin/Itesiwaju have been producing representatives for the constituency leaving out the people from Kajola/Iwajowa.

“My people from Kajola/Iwajowa feel the people from Iseyin haven’t been fair enough to them in this regard, and I share their pain. This was why I made up my mind to throw my weight behind choosing a qualified person from Kajola/Iwajowa to represent our federal constituency in 2023, while I am yielding the call of my people from Oke Ogun to opt for the Oyo North Senatorial District seat. And I cannot be seen leading the liberation of Okeogun people and not fair to the local govts within my Constituency.

“So, to those that feels I should return to the House of Reps, it’s not all about me alone; it’s about putting into consideration my integrity and overall interest of all.”