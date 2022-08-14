Uk-based actress and movie producer, Toyin Nike has disclosed why she shot her movie, ‘Identical Justice’.

The movie which has a rich cast and has the actress and producer play the lead role, Kenny. The cast including Bolanle Ninalowo, Shaffy Bello, Jemima Osunde and Alvin Abayomi among others.

Toyin who had a stint in sports said the movie was inspired by a true story as she lost her 21-year old cousin in a bizarre circumstances. “The movie Identical Twins is based on a traumatic experience my family had, losing my cousin as an undergraduate. So I put my creative mind to action and adapted the experience into a movie. We shot the movie in Lagos and London and indeed it was an adventurous experience shooting Identical Justice’ which is my first feature film,” says the mother of two.

Premiered at the Odeon Cinemas in tbe United Kingdom a couple of months ago, Toyin who is the executive producer, noted that talks are on to release the movie on a global streaming platform.

The thriller movie, Identical Justice is about a young lady, Kenny played by Toyin Nike, In search of justice for the murder of her twin. After having nightmares, she got a a call that her twin sister was missing. Kenny moved to Nigeria from her base abroad to get answers, especially because her nightmares might be a warning concerning her missing twin. Kenny arrived in Nigeria and her British military training and experience in Afghanistan, comes in handy during combat with her obstacles. In the end she is able to get justice in an atrocious unjust society.