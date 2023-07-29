Why Minimum Wage Must Be Increased By 300% – NULGE President

Mr President NULGE, you’re welcome to Ilorin. Can we meet you ?

I am Comrade Ambali Hakeem, chief servant of local government workers.

What brought you to Ilorin?

We are here to achieve human capital development and scale up the knowledge and skill in terms of collective bargaining because you know that in Nigeria, we are passing through a very difficult phase, workers are finding it very difficult to even exist. So, we believe that in order to engage the employers of labour, in this instance, the local government, we need to sharpen our skills, we need to reorganise and reengineer our skills and position our leaders to be able to engage employers of labour to ensure that better welfare and renumeration are available to local government workers.

Although we have led the campaign to achieve 300 percent minimum wage rise for Nigerian workers, especially in local government, that is why we are here.