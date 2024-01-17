A human rights activist and former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has explained why Nigerians don’t need to read any book chronicling activities of the administration of the immediate-past President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they (Nigerians) were feeling the impact already.

The former lawmaker said Nigerians were practically living the script of the book already from its “bedevilling genesis to its bewildering revelation.”

LEADERSHIP reports that a memoir titled, “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023)”, written by former Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, was a presented to the public in Abuja on Tuesday.

The event was personally attended by former President Buhari alongside his successor in office, President Bola Tinubu, among others.

However, reacting to the book launch on Tuesday evening via his verified X account, Shehu Sani wrote: “Nigerians don’t need to read Buhari’s Book because everyone is now living the script of his Book from it’s bedevilling genesis to its bewildering revelation.”