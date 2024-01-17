The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, rescreened and cleared all nine former Commissioners for re-appointment into the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

LEADERSHIP reports that Fubara had few days ago resubmitted the names of the nine nominees, who in November, 2023 resigned from his cabinet in the wake of a political crisis between him and the immediate-past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike apparently in solidarity with the latter.

However, the former commissioners were not subjected to any question as they were asked to take ‘a bow and leave’ the chamber.

Details Later…