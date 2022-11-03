Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has received overwhelming endorsement from supporters and loyalists of former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu. Ekweremadu, who is having a legal battle with the United Kingdom (UK) over alleged organ harvesting, represents Enugu West senatorial zone at the National Assembly.

Mostly known as the Greater Awgu people, the zone comprises Aninri, Oji River and Awgu local government areas of the state. The people said on Tuesday that as far as the 2023 governorship election is concerned, they had settled for Mbah’s candidacy with unswerving finality.

Ekweremadu’s loyalists and other stakeholders from Greater Awgu zone disclosed this on Tuesday in Ugbonabor, Awgu local government area at a well-attended reception organised by political gladiators across party lines for Mbah.

They insisted that their decision was borne out of the conviction that Mbah’s action plan for the state and his unrivalled experiences in both public and private sectors speed up the development of the state. At the event, the member representing Oji River/Awgu/ Aninri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly and co host of the reception, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, said the people of Greater Awgu, including those from Ekweremadu’s structure had decided to entrust their future in Mbah’s hands because of his proven capacity to deliver on his promises to the state. He said their large turnout at the event was a demonstration of unity and sense of purpose Mbah had given to the people. He said, “Our mission is settled.

This gathering has the blessings of Ikeoha Ndigbo, Senator Ike Ekweremadu. We felt our promise was our honour. Prior to his trip, Senator Ekweremadu said we should support you, and this is in fulfilment of that promise.” “We are supremely confident that you will deliver Enugu State. We are saying this because we know how you started little and grew to become the greatest in the private sector. We the Greater Awgu people have made our position clear on where we are standing; we are standing with Dr. Peter Mbah. We are saying Dr. Peter Mbah should be the pilot of this craft.

“We don’t want conflicting emotions among our people. That is why we said before the campaign proper, let us tell our people where we are,” the ranking lawmaker said. In his response, Mbah expressed delight over the massive support of the people for his ambition. The renowned entrepreneur lauded Enugu West for their trust and loyalty in holding steadfast to their promises.

“Today, we have the best of our very best in terms of community mobilisation here with us. This shows the state of our party in Enugu West is intact. Enugu West has people that understand the value of trust and loyalty,” he said. Mbah who expressed optimism that Ekweremadu would be released in no distant time, commended him for his integrity and for honouring his promise.

“When we were on the journey of the primary election, I had the privilege of interacting with Ikeoha (Ekweremadu). Our discussion then was driven by value and zeal to serve our people. So, we said to ourselves that it wouldn’t matter where the pendulum swung, and true to his words, he called after the primary election and congratulated me. He said for me, it is about service and pledged his support for me. This is character and integrity. Greater Awgu has men of honour. Men whose words can be taken as a promissory note to the bank.”