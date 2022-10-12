Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has approved the sum of N1 billion for emergency relief measures to support flood victims, especially in Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government areas of the State.

The governor, who empathised with the flood victims, has also set up a taskforce to coordinate the distribution of relief materials to affected communities in the state.

Wike, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Wednesday, said the money was to enable vulnerable families in the two local government areas,which were the most impacted areas in the State, to cope with the devastating flood water which has inundated homes, farmlands and forced residents of affected communities to relocate to safer places.

He said the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau (SSB) in the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr. George Nwaeke, will serve as the chairman of the Taskforce, while, Mrs. Inime I. Aguma, is the Secretary.

Other members of the Taskforce are, the Chairman of Ahoada West LGA, Hon. Hope Ikiriko; Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Hon. Vincent Job; Hon. Onowu Emeka Anyasodike and the Director of Administration in the Ministry of Special Duties.

All members of the Taskforce are to meet with the governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rivers State governor has appointed 28,000 Special Assistants for political units in the State and the appointments take immediate effect.

It will be recalled that the governor had on Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 appointed 319 Ward Liaison Officers and 40 Local Government Area Liaison Officers.