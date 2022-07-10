Chairman of Emohua local government area of Rivers State, Dr Chidi Julius Lloyd, has declared that contrary to rumours, the state government under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, does not tamper with funds and allocations accruing to the 23 LGAs in the state.

Lloyd made the declaration yesterday at Emohua, headquarters of Emohua LGA, while presenting his account of stewardship as part of activities marking his one year in office.

He said: “But, permit to state unequivocally, and with utmost sense of responsibility, that the state government does not tamper, deduct or interfere with our revenue allocation. This is what has enabled us to do what we are doing today.

“I want to reemphasise this point that the government of Rivers State of Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike does not tamper with allocations to local government areas.”

The council boss said his administration has received over N3 billion from the federation account and internally generated revenue, adding the local government’s IGR increased to more than 300 per cent.

Lloyd, who is also former leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, said: “Our account of stewardship will not be complete without highlighting our income and expenditure over the period.

“During the period under review, the local government council received from the federation account, a total of N3, 303,966,509: 60 only, while the sum of N28, 231,426:61 only was realised from internally generated revenue (IGR).

“It is noteworthy to say that the internally generated revenue of the council improved by more than 300 per cent compared to what existed before our assumption of office.

“The improvement in IGR was as a result of our deliberate policy to strengthen the administration of our revenue generation by expanding the revenue base, blocking revenue leakages and improving on revenue collection.”