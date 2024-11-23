Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has underscored his administration’s dedication to generating employment opportunities and transforming Abuja into a center of infrastructure advancement.

Wike during an inspection of various ongoing projects throughout the city and its surrounding areas, highlighted that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda emphasises the importance of empowering youth through meaningful engagement.

“Creating jobs extends beyond government positions; it’s about generating opportunities where young people can work and thrive. Witnessing the number of youth engaged at our project sites is truly rewarding as they contribute positively to society,” Wike stated.

He pointed out the vital role that infrastructure projects play in job creation and enhancing the quality of life for residents of the FCT. He praised contractors like Julius Berger and CGC for their outstanding performances and adherence to international standards emphasising his administration’s commitment to ensuring that projects in both urban centers and satellite communities are of equal quality.

The minister while expressing satisfaction with the advancements made in key areas, including roads, housing developments, and the contentious judges’ quarters, dismissed criticisms surrounding such high-profile projects, reinforcing their essential nature.

“When you have the backing of the presidency and the National Assembly, external critiques hold little weight. Our priority is to cultivate an environment where the judiciary can operate effectively. Those who criticize will still complain if no action is taken,” he asserted.

He acknowledged the warm reception from FCT residents during his site visits, noting their support as a motivating factor for his administration.