As preparations for the 2023 general election begin to gather momentum, a group, APC Female Youth (APC-FY) has thrown its weight behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flagbearer of the party, to clinch the presidency.

According to the group, Tinubu’s antecedent and network can be likened to that of an octopus with its intelligence and far-reaching tentacles, hence the slogan, Jagaban the Octopus, and will thus make an extraordinary impact with his campaign and make sure the APC retains presidential power beyond 2023.

National coordinator of the group Fati Mohammed who stated this yesterday while speaking to journalists in Abuja said the unwavering commitment to the development and democratic growth of Nigeria made his emergence as the flagbearer of the APC a walk in the park and the presidency under him will usher Nigeria into a golden age.

She said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban Worldwide is a phenomenon of our time. Like the octopus, he is an extraordinary human with a highly complex brain and cognitive abilities that are unique among the people of his time, the nation is indeed blessed with him. Like the Octopus, the Jagaban has demonstrated an amazing reach to every part of the nation, engaging people of caliber to the benefit of the nation.

“Today, we unequivocally throw our minds, strength, and resources behind him because he has developed a quick and targeted response to investing in human capacity building for the greatness of our nation. Our support for the Jagaban is for the nation to tap from his many hands of experience like the octopus.

“We the APC Female Youth are convinced that the coming of the octopus- the Jagaban, Tinubu is the antidote to solving the challenges bedeviling our dear country,” she added.