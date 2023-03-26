As the jostle for the Speakership of the 10th National Assembly intensifies, a non-governmental organisation, Women of Worth Africa (WOW Africa), has implored Hon Princess Miriam Odinakachi Onouha, who was recently re-elected to represent Okigwe-North federal constituency to vie for Speakership of the House of Representatives.

The women group whose objectives are geared towards promoting women for leadership positions in the country said the female federal lawmaker is the best bet for the position of Speaker of the House because she is a woman of impeccable character who is result-driven.

In a statement issued yesterday by its leader, Ambassador Ginika Tor, the women group said, “The National Assembly elections were effectively concluded on 25th February 2023 and the race for the Principal Officers of the 10th Assembly has just commenced in earnest. The quest to contest has seen some Senators-Elect and Members of the House of Representatives-Elect from different geo-political zones showing interest.

“Women of Worth Africa (WOW Africa), a Non-Governmental Organization geared towards supporting women hereby calls on a progressive woman, Rt. Hon Princess Miriam Odinakachi Onouha, who was recently re-elected to represent the good people of Okigwe-North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives to vie for the position of the Speaker of House of Representatives.”

WOW Africa regretted that the National Assembly currently lacks enough ranking women in the soon to be inaugurated 10th Assembly.