The Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH) will screen 400 residents for kidney diseases as part of activities marking the 2025 World Kidney Day.

The chief medical director of KWASUTH, Dr AbdulKadir Ahmed, disclosed this during the celebration of World Kidney Day with the theme; “Are Your Kidneys Ok? Detect Early, Protect Kidney Health,” held at the hospital’s premises in Ilorin, the state capital.

“Today’s event is marked in collaboration with Renal Study Group of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, to commemorate 2025 World Kidney Day, which is celebrated annually to raise awareness about kidney health and advocating for preventive measures against kidney diseases, for healthy living of citizens,” Ahmed said.

He underscored the vital role of early detection and intervention in preventing kidney disease and its severe complications.

He disclosed that the 2025 event will feature sensitisation and the screening of over 400 Kwara residents, for kidney disease. “This is done to harp on early detection, reduce the burden of kidney diseases and sustain healthy living of Kwarans,” he added.

Ahmed noted that kidney disease is a growing global health problem that affects millions of people globally, saying 10 per cent of the world’s population is affected by the chronic kidney disease with millions of people dying every year because of the lack of access to affordable treatment.

He, however, emphasi#ed the readiness of the Kwara State government to engage in various programmes that will increase sensitisation and allow early detection for proper treatment and support.

Earlier, the coordinator, Ilorin Renal Study Group, Prof. Timothy Olanrewaju, had said that kidney disease is a silent killer that can progress without symptoms until it’s too late.

Prof. Olanrewaju, who said that early detection is crucial, stressed the need to increase the advocacy on kidney disease and encourage people to get screened without delay.