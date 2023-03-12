Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday visited families of over 30 fishermen killed by Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday at Mukdolo village in Ngala LGA, some kilometres away from Dikwa.

Zulum was in Dikwa town where the fishermen lived and from where they went fishing at Mukdolo before they were ambushed.

Dikwa town, headquarters of Dikwa LGA, Dikwa was once occupied by Boko Haram around 2014 as a stronghold before it was liberated by the military, rebuilt by government and reoccupied.

Governor Zulum met all bereaved families of the slain fishermen at the palace of the Shehu of Dikwa, Alh Ibrahim Ibn Ibrahim El-Kanemi.

“On behalf of the government and people, I am here to extend our sympathy to you over the killing of our brothers who had gone to earn a living.

“I urge you to take solace from the Almighty Allah as He alone can give and take life. We pray that their souls shall rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Governor Zulum presented relief materials to each of the deceased families and assured of continuous assistance to the families left behind by the victims.

The Shehu of Dikwa, on behalf of the families and bereaved communities, expressed gratitude to the governor Zulum for the visit.