NEWS
557 Katsina Pilgrims Arrive Saudi Arabia For Hajj
The fourth flight of 557 pilgrims from Katsina State arrived Abdulaziz Airport Madina in Saudi Arabia on Monday for the Hajj.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims departed Umaru Musa Yaradua Airport Katsina aboard a Max Airline aircraft at 21:20 am local time on Monday and arrived the Holy city of Madina safely at 7:14 am.
The pilgrims were mostly from Katsina, Funtua, Bakori, Faskari, Daura and Danja local government areas of the state.
All the pilgrims have been provided decent accommodation near the Holy Prophet mosque with majority of them already attending to acts of worship at the mosque.
Malam Aminu Shehu, one of the pilgrims, lauded the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board for the timely and transparent manner in which they were transported, issued uniform, basic travel allowance, decent accommodation and shuttle busses.
NAN reports that a total of 2,000 pilgrims out of 3,000 from the state have been transported to the Holy Land.
MOST READ
South Africa To Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Nigeria, Says Envoy
South Africa has pledged to invest in cultural exchange programmes in Nigeria with a view to strengthening bilateral relations between...
Kaduna Gets New NSCDC Commandant
Mr. Babangida Dutsinma, has been appointed the new Commandant of the Kaduna command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence...
FG Begins Enrolment For 2020 Retirees
The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Monday commenced the verification and enrolment of employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies...
Gov. Ortom Swears In 15 Commissioners In Benue
Gov. Samuel Ortom on Monday swore in 15 new Commissioners with a charge to bring their experience to bear on...
12 Feared Killed As Shiites Group Clash With Police In Abuja
About 12 people, including a policeman were feared killed on Monday in Abuja during a violent clash between members of...
Trump Says Iran Did Not Detain Spies Working For U.S.
U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an announcement on Monday that Iran had captured and detained spies working for the Central...
Seventeen Dead In Somalia Bombing
Militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing in Mogadishu that police say killed at least 17...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS18 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS12 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION12 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION12 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Edojobs, Mainone Partner On Data Science, AI Training For 100 Edo Youths