Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

557 Katsina Pilgrims Arrive Saudi Arabia For Hajj

Published

6 hours ago

on

The fourth flight of 557 pilgrims from Katsina State arrived Abdulaziz Airport Madina in Saudi Arabia on Monday for the Hajj.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims departed Umaru Musa Yaradua Airport Katsina aboard a Max Airline aircraft at 21:20 am local time on Monday and arrived the Holy city of Madina safely at 7:14 am.

The pilgrims were mostly from Katsina, Funtua, Bakori, Faskari, Daura and Danja local government areas of the state.

All the pilgrims have been provided decent accommodation near the Holy Prophet mosque with majority of them already attending to acts of worship at the mosque.

Malam Aminu Shehu, one of the pilgrims, lauded the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board for the timely and transparent manner in which they were transported, issued uniform, basic travel allowance, decent accommodation and shuttle busses.

NAN reports that a total of 2,000 pilgrims out of 3,000 from the state have been transported to the Holy Land.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 mins ago

South Africa To Strengthen Bilateral Relations With Nigeria, Says Envoy

South Africa has pledged to invest in cultural exchange programmes in Nigeria with a view to strengthening bilateral relations between...
NEWS14 mins ago

Kaduna Gets New NSCDC Commandant

Mr. Babangida Dutsinma, has been appointed the new Commandant of the Kaduna command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence...
NEWS15 mins ago

FG Begins Enrolment For 2020 Retirees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom), on Monday commenced the verification and enrolment of employees of Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies...
NEWS21 mins ago

Gov. Ortom Swears In 15 Commissioners In Benue

Gov. Samuel Ortom on Monday swore in 15 new Commissioners with a charge to bring their experience to bear on...
NEWS25 mins ago

12 Feared Killed As Shiites Group Clash With Police In Abuja

About 12 people, including a policeman were feared killed on Monday in Abuja during a violent clash between members of...
NEWS32 mins ago

Trump Says Iran Did Not Detain Spies Working For U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump rejected an announcement on Monday that Iran had captured and detained spies working for the Central...
NEWS44 mins ago

Seventeen Dead In Somalia Bombing

Militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing in Mogadishu that police say killed at least 17...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: