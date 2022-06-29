The Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) is currently reviewing disciplinary cases instituted against 130 senior police officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and above, in order to determine their culpability or otherwise.

A total of 130 senior police officers from all over the country with pending disciplinary matters (PDM) will appear before the committee within this period.

The officers comprise two Commissioners of Police (CPs), three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 11 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs), 19 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 18 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 77 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs).

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said upon conclusion of proceedings and hearing of evidences, recommendations on each matter will be communicated to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for consideration.

The FDC, which comprises the seven deputy inspectors-general of police as arbiters and the assistant inspector-general of police force secretary as its secretary, began its session on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 and will hold till Friday, July 1, 2022.

The inspector-general of police has expressed confidence in the deputy inspectors-general of police overseeing the force disciplinary committee to ensure dispensation of justice in all cases before them.

The IGP equally assured that the Force was deliberately committed to cleaning up its house for a more professional and citizens-focused policing system.

In another development, the IGP has equally said that the Nigeria Police Force is set to launch a digital solution to ensure standardisation and upgrade of the Force identification system to be known as e-warrant card.

The e-warrant card would provide seamless identification of officers all over the country as well as eliminate the possibility of criminal elements presenting fake identity cards at police stations personating themselves to be police officers.

The project which commenced with the approval of the IGP is being carried out by Police ICT experts attached to the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Force headquarters, Abuja.

Upon its launch, it would engender a full digitalization of police identification nationwide and provide a valid basis for effecting arrests with warrants in line with extant laws and many other benefits attached to the use of such e-warrant cards.