A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, has distributed seedlings and agrochemicals to farmers in his constituency.

Jamiu who represents Irepodun/Ifelodun Constituency 2 in the seventh Ekin June Assembly, said the move was to boost food security and reduce hunger in the state.

The former deputy speaker of the state Assembly held the distribution in his Igbemo Ekiti country home under his “Back-to-Farm Intervention and Constitution Engagement”.

He added that the action was to contribute his quota to tacklng the prevailing food crisis.

Jamiu disclosed 153 local farmers in the constituency benefitted from the initiative which was an opportunity to bring into practice the Ekiti State Food Security Law which he sponsored as a bill in the 6th Assembly which he served as the deputy speaker.

He said his gesture to the farmers was also a way to creating employment, generating wealth and encouraging more people into farming ahead of the planting season.

Twelve bags of rice seedlings, 35 bags of maize seedlings, 35 cartons of sprayers, agro-chemicals, 35 packs of cassava seedlings, 24D 36 packs of Aminocom for rice, maize and others were distributed to the farmers.

According to him, “It’s a constituency engagement and I want to encourage people to go back to farming because in the 6th Assembly, I sponsored a bill which is now law titled: ‘Ekiti State Food Security Law’ where I proposed that everybody should go back to farm and own a farm so that we should be able to feed ourselves.

“The government is encouraging everybody to go to the farm. There is a food crisis, that’s why we have palliative measures. It is a way of encouraging farmers and implementing the law which I sponsored.”