Gonin Gora Community Commends el-Rufai Over Road Projects

****Wants PHC Upgraded To General Hospital

Gonin Gora, a community located along Kaduna- Abuja expressway on the outskirt of Kaduna metropolis has commended Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai for the road construction works within their area.

The community made the call during a press briefing at the Sarki’s (Village Head) Palace yesterday.

The Village Head, Chief John Dodo Yusuf Sarki while commending Governor el-Rufai said, previous governments in the state made several promises to the community, which were not fulfilled.

According to him, “we are very happy today that, Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has turned Gonin Gora to Small London. Anyone that came to our community in the recent past and comes back today will see that, development has come to Gonin Gora.

“Governments in the past have made series of promises to us without fulfilling them. But today, under the government of Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, we now have roads.

“As part of measures to show our appreciation to the government, we have put in place measures to maintain the roads. For example, we have carried out enlightenment programme and told our people to preserve the road by avoiding dumping refuse in the drainage.” He said.

The Village Head also appealed to the Governor to upgrade the community’s Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) to a General Hospital, saying such will enable the hospital take care of the health needs of the ever expanding community.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of the community, Sheikh Suleiman Ahmad said, the community has prioritized promotion of peaceful coexistence among the people through religious engagement.

He however called on the government to expand the secondary school in the community to enable more children have access to education, arguing that, education is very key to peace of any society.