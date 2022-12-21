A citizens-led anti sabotage organisation under the aegis of The Natives, has said some desperate politicians were responsible for the face-off between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), to sabotage the forthcoming general elections.

The Natives, however, warned those involved in the act to stop or else they will be exposed.

Addressing a joint press conference Wednesday in Abuja, with other Civil Society Organisations (CSO), youths groups, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Lawyers, among others, leader of The Natives, Hon. Smart Edwards, urged citizens to be wary of calculated plots that may not be the reason or hidden interest behind the recent turn of events and ignition of heat in the country by elements of confusion.

According to Edwards, all agencies have their modus operandi guiding their operations, saying the CBN is insulated to be independent in developing its policies and so is the DSS empowered with capabilities to interrogate issues of concern, so also are the courts approachable in cases of infractions. This are not any reason to call for protests.

The group expressed worry that certain Nigerians were being hog washed into another debacle of a non-existing threats to the CBN, in another permutation to keep the streets in chaos as the Yuletide season approaches, saying “this is political gymnastics and we are not ready for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The story of Nigeria is not all gloom today, our Air Force is making superior strides in the North-east and forests, the Military and Defence Intelligent forces are recovering lost grounds, peace is gradually returning to Nigeria and people are travelling the roads home for the holidays. The Kaduna Trains have resumed and working, the EAST-WEST Road is almost completed, security situation is improving, the NDDC Board is reconstituted, our Naira is slightly recovering, our elections are around the corner, politicians have come to their seasons, Nigerians must come to their senses.

“Indeed, politicians can be mischievous, I mean the Youths Population are the largest voters in this country, particularly the Students, and rather than politicians and political parties reaching out to them with their well-defined manifestos and water tight integrity based assurances of a visionary government and campaigns that should rest on their records, so as to gain their acceptance, they are busy sponsoring chaos.

“Let it be made abundantly clear that as a Citizens led Anti Sabotage Organisation we are fully motivated and committed to free and fair elections. We are fully aware of saboteurs in nocturnal meetings, preparing to scandalise and blackmail persons of high reputation as a precursor to sponsor protests across the country, this has already failed because we will resist.

“During the EndSARS youths suffered the most, whilst politicians sat in the comfort of their homes either financing and dishing out commands, this is our only country, we will not allow agents of destructions to distribute crisis across the Nation.

“There is no political party, politician or candidate new to us, they have all been around, therefore our country and the country all seek to govern must not explode in the name of their ambitions.

“As Citizens, we know that this Nation has reached combustion stage in the past few years, however the security agencies in our country have been faced with challenges on all fronts, we will not allow the relative peace being enjoyed to be truncated, in the roll down to the General Elections in February.

“Let all Nigerians be aware, alert and recognise that there is nothing better than the peaceful transfer of power so there will be no room for Saboteurs. The Security Agencies, Defence forces and intelligence community should rise urgently to man our borders and curtail any threats to our National Affairs.

“On the recent debacle between the DSS and the CBN, these are two institutions that will be saddled with our elections therefore we can see fifth columnists and emergency activists mixing up within politicians to rubbish institutions that should be apolitical.

“Bichi is going nowhere and CBN by their mandate are empowered to and can deepen policies that would help grow and stabilize our Naira and Economy.

“The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is an APC man, yet he has given a clear body language readable by all parties including his own, of an unmistakable resolve and determination to ensure free and fair elections.”

While asking Nigerians to to be peaceful, be safe and be their neighbours’ keepers, Edwards added: “Politicians, be warned, we want leaders and not dealers! You have the mastery of changing and cross carpeting dramatically, we want the mastery of our peace, having gone through the torturous era of banditry, Kidnapping and terrorism.

“We, therefore, urge citizens to not allow their households as the centre for deliberate distortion of our sanity and peace. As we go on holidays, we urge everyone to stay peaceful, be safe and be your neighbours’ keepers.”