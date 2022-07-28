A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Lawal Adamu Usman has said that there is no doubt the PDP will win at all levels across the country.

Usman, who is the PDP Senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the 2023 election, said more persons have continued to embrace the party Haven seen the woeful performance of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the past seven years.

The Senatorial hopeful stated this in an interview with the BBC Hausa radio station monitored in Kaduna, where he stressed that the PDP has gained acceptance in the hearts of Nigerians.

According to him, “We are now beginning to see success and we are confident that the PDP will win the 2023 election at all levels throughout Nigeria.

“Currently, PDP is strong in Kaduna state, especially in the state capital and other local governments in the state.

“For example, in Kaduna North Local Government, in the recent local government elections, almost all the councilors in the local government were won by the PDP, even the governor’s constituency, the PDP won the election, so we are seeing great success in the elections God willing,” he said.

While explaining about the presidential race, he said that they are not afraid that their candidate Atiku Abubakar will win the election landslide.

He said, “we don’t think there is any candidate who can defeat Atiku Abubakar, people like the former Governor of Kano State Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso will not be a challenge to the PDP because his party NNPP has not gained much acceptability across the country.”

On the security challenges affecting the people of Kaduna state, the candidate said that it is necessary for the government to take proactive measures to end the problem, adding that “our People are facing the threat of insecurity due to the negligence of the government and it is necessary for the government to take measures to protect its people.”