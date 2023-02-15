The Abuja Global Shapers Community and Election observer group, Yiaga Africa, have taken to the streets to educate Nigerians on the importance as well as process of voting.

The Global Shapers Community is a network of 522 city-based hubs in 154 countries, developed and led by young leaders, under the age of 30, exceptional in their potential, achievement, and drive to contribute to their communities.

The groups on Saturday the 11th of February 2023, visited Garki Model Market to carry out the sensitization exercise.

The campaign is part of the Abuja Global Shapers’ contribution to promoting a free, fair and inclusive election later this month.

According to the project coordinator, Nafisa Atiku-Adejuwon, the aim of this project was to educate citizens on the process of voting and encourage citizens to come out and cast their vote on Election Day.

The campaign, she said, is also aimed at promoting awareness of the IREV portal created by the electoral commission, INEC, to strengthen election management processes and enhance the transparency of the election results.

“This voter sensitization drive was supported by YIAGA Africa, one of the most foremost civil society organizations in Africa dedicated to ensuring credible elections and empowering the electorate.”

On her part, the Curator of the Abuja Global Shapers, Princess Ifeoma Ike, said the sensitisation was on how to effectively cast their vote without any error.

“Also, first time voters were targeted in order to guide against invalid votes. It is important for people to come out and vote in this forthcoming election.

“If you do not vote, your vote will not be counted, so, we are doing this exercise to encourage the public to come out and make their voices count,” she said.

An impressive number of citizens with whom the group interacted promised to participate in the coming general elections.

Nigeria’s Presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled to hold on the 25th of February 2023 while the Governorship and State Assembly elections will hold on the 11th of March 2023.

While campaigns have entered the final stages, INEC and security agencies have expressed readiness and assured of safety during the exercise.