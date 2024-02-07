A four-year-old boy has been confirmed dead after an apartment in a storey building was engulfed by fire in Kano.

The spokesperson of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the fire occurred when the decease was playing with matches.

He said on Monday, February 5, 2024, the central control room received an emergency call from one of their staff members, Habibi Adamu Yakasai, who reported the incident which occurred at about 18:20 hours at Yakasai, Layin Inuwa Me Mai.

Yusif said on arrival at the scene, the fire service men discovered that a boy of about four years, Abubakar Sani, was trapped. He said the victim was rescued unconscious and rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital for medical attention where he was later confirmed dead by a doctor.

He said, “The victim was handed to his father at the hospital by name Sani Usaini.”